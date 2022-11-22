'Namaste': This Is How Elon Musk Wrapped Up His Message To Critics

"Namaste," Elon Musk said in another tweet with a folded hands emoji.

Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, today urged those critical of his handling the microblogging site to stay on other platforms and wrapped up his message in Hindi - "Namaste". "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I'm begging u," wrote the world's richest man who took over Twitter last month.

Namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

"Namaste," he said in another tweet with a folded hands emoji, stressing that's the end of the dialogue.

Elon Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, is being criticized for the wave of changes in Twitter, both at administrative and technical aspects.

The company had massive layoffs right after Musk took over and suffered a wave of mass resignations as the new boss issued an ultimatum for employees to commit to a "hardcore" work environment. The exodus last week forced Twitter to shut its office till Monday.

Meanwhile, some employees filmed a countdown to being fired as they refused to sign on to the new "hardcore" ultimatum.

This morning, Musk announced a pause on the relaunch of his $8 verification plan for Twitter, citing the mushrooming of fake accounts.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he said.

The subscription-based verification plan was among Elon Musk's most prominent moves after his takeover apart from reinstating several banned accounts, including those of former US president Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.