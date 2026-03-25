UK Mandates Heat Pumps, Solar Panels In New Homes Amid Iran War

All newly built homes in England are mandated to include heat pumps and solar panels going forward, the British government has announced. The policy is part of efforts to strengthen energy security following disruptions caused by the US and Israel's ongoing war on Iran.

Starting in 2028, the Future Homes Standard (building regulations) will ensure that new homes generate renewable electricity on-site, with most of it coming from solar power, CNBC reported.

The regulations will also require low-carbon heating systems such as heat pumps and district heat networks.

Plug-in solar panels that can be fitted on balconies will also be available for purchase in stores in the coming months.

“The Iran War has once again shown our drive for clean power is essential for our energy security so we can escape the grip of fossil fuel markets we don't control,” Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement.

“Whether through solar panels fitted as standard on new homes or making it possible for people to purchase plug-in solar in shops, we are determined to roll out clean power so we can give our country energy sovereignty.”

The rules were welcomed by many in the energy sector, though some campaigners say more action is needed to cut reliance on fossil fuels.

The war in Iran, led by the US and Israel since February 28, has disrupted oil production and shipping, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and carries about 20% of the world's oil and gas.

Fuel prices have risen sharply around the world. Slovenia recently introduced fuel rationing, the first EU member to do so. Greece has capped profits on fuel and supermarket goods for three months. In the US, Brent crude has crossed $100 per barrel, surged over 40% since the war began. Dubai crude has spiked to around $150 per barrel.

Opposition lawmakers have asked the government to focus on domestic energy production to help reduce household bills. Shadow Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho of the Conservatives called for opening new North Sea oil and gas fields.

UK officials have also said that Iran is not targeting the country. Communities Secretary Steve Reed told the BBC, “There is no specific assessment that the Iranians are targeting the UK or [that they] even could if they wanted to.”