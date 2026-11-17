Alphabet Inc.'s Isomorphic Labs, which is working to design new drugs with artificial intelligence, has raised $5 billion in a funding round helmed by Silicon Valley titans just six months after announcing its last fundraising effort.

Sequoia Capital and Greenoaks are leading the Series C round, the company is set to announce Tuesday, with other new investors including Andreessen Horowitz. Earlier Isomorphic investors, including Thrive Capital and Alphabet's venture arms GV and CapitalG, participated in the latest raise.

Isomorphic Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis said that the lab plans to use the new capital to accelerate its move toward clinical trials. "What we're trying to build is a platform to do hundreds of drugs a year," he said in an interview. "The idea is to focus on the technologies and the platform [that are] ready for doing that in a big scale, not any specific program or specific drug."

Isomorphic declined to disclose its valuation. Bloomberg previously reported that the company was set to raise $5 billion at a roughly $50 billion valuation.

London-based Isomorphic, which was created in 2021 to build on the breakthroughs of Google DeepMind's protein-folding model AlphaFold, is doing its own work to identify drug targets to treat cancers, immune system disorders and inflammation, while striking deals with pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly & Co., Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson. In May, Isomorphic announced raising $2.1 billion.

The company says it's now near preclinical studies for its first oncology program. Hassabis said it has more than 20 programs underway.

Hassabis had said in January that Isomorphic expected to move into its first clinical trials by the end of 2026. In a November interview, Hassabis declined to share updated targets with its first oncology target, but said it's on track with its regulatory submissions and will have more to announce in 2027.

No AI-designed drug has ever received regulatory approval. A growing number of biotech players are angling to break that ceiling, including startups like Chai Discovery and public companies such as Insilico Medicine, whose AI-discovered drug is in a late-stage clinical trial in China.

Sequoia partner Konstantine Buhler said his firm is confident in Isomorphic's ability to make it to clinical trials because the company has identified scaling laws for its models, so it can continually improve their performance with the right combination of resources, such as computing power and data.

"That's huge, because you at least know where you're going. You're not just throwing capital and resources blindly - you're highly informed," Buhler said.

Another reason Isomorphic wanted to raise money, Hassabis said, is to go after "pretty much all modalities." Isomorphic has previously focused on small molecule drugs, but expanding into large molecules, also known as biologics, as well as other types of medicines, could broaden the range of drugs the company can develop and the targets it can pursue.

The fundraising effort is also Isomorphic's first after a shakeup at Alphabet in August, which saw Hassabis move out of his role as Google DeepMind CEO to become the division's chair and Alphabet's chief scientist. After spending more than 15 years at DeepMind's helm, as well as nearly three years running Google's combined AI efforts, Hassabis said he's focused on helping "steward this technology safely into the world, for the benefit of everyone."

"That's always been my original goal over at DeepMind. And so I feel that I needed to focus more on the strategic and the scientific issues," he said.

His lab is emerging as one of the more successful efforts from Google to turn its futuristic projects into standalone businesses. Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car unit, has also raised outside capital and debt as it has expanded.

Isomorphic's relationship with Alphabet may also come in handy after Jensen Huang's resignation from Nvidia Corp. last week, which has triggered concern with some AI companies about their ability to access computing power. Google makes its own custom-designed chips that compete with Nvidia's offerings.

"We've got very secure compute pipelines," Hassabis said, noting the "advantage" of being close to Google's cloud platform and the company's other resources. "We've got a lot of ways we can deal with whatever comes."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)