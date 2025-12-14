After Deadly Australia Beach Attack, Netanyahu's "Oil On Fire" Remark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Australia's government of having fuelled antisemitism in the period leading up to Sunday's shooting in Sydney which targeted a Jewish celebration, killing 11 people.

"Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism," he said, referring to a letter he sent to Anthony Albanese in August following Canberra's announcement that it would recognise Palestinian statehood.

"Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders are silent and do not act," Netanyahu added during a televised public address at an event in southern Israel.

