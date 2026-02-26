A Look At Nepal's Deuba-Rana Family, Which Gave Country Five-Time PM

Nepal heads into the high-stakes March 5 general election, but one of the country's most influential political families, the Deuba-Rana clan of the Nepali Congress, won't be on the ballot.

For decades, the family has been central to Nepal's democratic politics. This time, senior members have stepped back from direct electoral contests.

Inside The Deuba-Rana Political Family

Sher Bahadur Deuba

Five-time Prime Minister and long-time president of the Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has been one of the major figures of post-1990 democratic Nepal. His terms in office span from the mid-1990s to the early 2020s.

Sher Bahadur Deuba was born on June 13, 1946, in Ashigram, Dadeldhura. He completed his early education in Nepal and later pursued higher studies, including research at the London School of Economics in the UK. He was active in democratic movements during the Panchayat era.

Deuba began his political career in the student movement. He was a founding member and president of the Nepal Students Union, the student wing of the Nepali Congress. He was first elected to Parliament in 1991. Over the years, he led governments during the Maoist insurgency, the peace process, and the transition from monarchy to a federal republic. Until recently, he also served as president of the Nepali Congress.

In the 2026 election, Deuba is not contesting. He has represented Dadeldhura for many years and was widely expected to run again.

He is married to Arzu Rana Deuba, and they have a son, Jaiveer Singh Deuba. In 2025, Deuba and his wife were injured during Gen Z protests over long-standing corruption, lack of employment opportunities and inequality.

Arzu Rana Deuba

Arzu Rana Deuba is part of the Nepali Congress and a former Foreign Minister of Nepal. Born on January 26, 1962, she has been active in politics since the mid-1990s. She has served as a Member of Parliament and has held roles such as Chair of the Parliamentary Agriculture Committee.

She was a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee and has been involved in policy discussions on inclusion and social justice. She has also founded and supported several organisations working for women and children.

Arzu Rana Deuba holds a PhD in Organisational Psychology from India's Punjab University.

Prakash Bahadur Deuba

Prakash Bahadur Deuba is a Nepali Congress politician and the nephew of Sher Bahadur Deuba. He was born on September 13, 1970, in Krishnapur, Kanchanpur. He represents Kailali-5(B) in the Sudurpashchim Province Assembly and has served as Minister for Physical Infrastructure in the province.

He became active in politics during his university years at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu. Over time, he built his political base in Sudurpashchim Province and has held responsibilities at the provincial level.