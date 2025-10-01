8 Protesters Killed In Pak-Occupied Kashmir In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces

Ten civilians were killed Wednesday after a third consecutive day of violent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Four people were killed in Dhirkot in Bagh district, two in Muzaffarabad, and two from Mirpur. Two more deaths were reported Tuesday, also from Muzaffarabad.

PoK has been wracked by massive protests - led by the Awami Action Committee over the 'denial of fundamental rights' - in the past 72 hours, including a complete shutdown of markets, shops, and local businesses, as well as a halt on transport services.

This morning protestors threw stones and large shipping containers - strategically placed on bridges to block their march on Muzaffarabad - were tossed into the river below.