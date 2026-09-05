US Hunts Iran War Data Leaker With Mass Polygraph Tests Of Top Army Officials

For the first time in modern history, US government investigators have administered mass polygraph tests to 50 high ranking US military officials as part of an investigation after classified data was leaked to journalists, including information about shortage of critical weapons because of the Iran war.

The report by The New York Times stated that military officers and civilian employees of US Military's Joint Staff were asked if they leaked sensitive information to journalists.

The aim of the polygraph tests that took place in August was to track down individuals who have disclosed the private information and to intimidate others who may have done the same in the future, according to the report.

The polygraph test comes after a barrage of news reports about diminished munitions such as long-range missiles and Patriot interceptors.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell in a statement said that the department "does not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters but takes all leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously and investigates accordingly."

"Securing classified information is critical to ensuring the security of the United States and of our troops deployed around the world," he added.

Since May 5, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has not given a press briefing about the Iran war and has even limited the access of press at the Pentagon.

Last month, the Pentagon officially fired Stars and Stripes editor-in-chief Erik Slavin and publisher Max Lederer, along with Middle East correspondent Lara Korte, following a dispute over the newspaper's critical coverage of the worsening conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Trump's Latest Rant Over Reports Of Weapons Shortage

On Thursday, Trump slammed unnamed people and organisations, calling them a "treasonous scum" and denied claims that the United States was running low on its weapons stockpile amid its war with Iran.

In a series of posts, Trump attacked the media and people who have warned against an alleged shortage of ammunition, calling such claims "treasonous" and saying they are "100 per cent wrong".

"They do it because they would rather see the United States LOSE a War that we're easily WINNING, than see me WIN [sic]," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a follow-up post addressed to a "treasonous scum", Trump claimed that the US has "virtually unlimited" amounts of weapons.

"For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place," he wrote.

On Thursday, Trump reiterated that the US was producing munitions at a level "never seen before".

"We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen. We are taking them for ourselves, the USA, rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin," he said.