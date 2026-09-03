'They Can't Even Go To Bathroom': Trump Boasts Of Near-Total US Surveillance Over Iran

US President Donald Trump bosted about America's near-total surveillance capabilities over Iran and said he did not expect the latest flare-up in the on-again, off-again war with Iran to last "too long." Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump also warned that the US was prepared to carry out another attack on Iran "anytime we want."

Trump's remarks came after the US and Iran exchanged their biggest barrage since July, which claimed at least 18 lives in the Islamic Republic and left around 108 others wounded. Tehran said the US military struck areas along Iran's southern coast, near the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, including a wedding party in the city of Kuhestak.

Speaking after the US strikes, Trump said, "We hit them very hard," and the US is now "controlling the Hormuz Strait"-- a strategic shipping lane that Tehran has effectively shut for six months.

"We are bringing lots of boats out every day with millions of barrels of oil. We are, for the most part, doing it without trouble. Every once in a while, they shoot a drone, and we knock it down. But we have control, very strong control," he said.

The US leader further claimed that Iran is trying to "rebuild their radar systems and a missile system and a mine drop" and the strikes "took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz".

"You know, we got rid of all the mines in the Hormuz Strait. They were trying to build a rocket that drops mines. Who does that? Did you ever build a rocket that dropped? I never heard of such a thing, but that's what they were doing. They were building it. It was almost finished, so we took it out."

Boasting about America's surveillance capabilities, he said, "We saw that they were building it. We see everything that they're doing. They can't move. They can't go to the bathroom without us seeing it. So we saw that. We took it out. We took out some other things..."

Aside from military action, Washington has vowed to choke Iran's economy, threatening to slap sanctions on its trade partners.

Iran's Retaliation

Iran has, meanwhile, attacked US military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region in retaliation, despite Trump threatening further strikes.

The clashes deepen the ongoing impasse in the war, as Iran maintains a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz oil export route and the US presses its counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, warned the United States that Iran had adopted a "new strategy" in the war that "will shatter your foundations."

Kuwait's army said Thursday it was intercepting a missile and drone attack from Iran, with Iranian state TV confirming that Tehran was targeting US bases in the Gulf state "in response to America's crimes against the Iranian people."