50% Of UK Youth Says They Wouldn't Fight For Country If Required: Report

Half of young people in Britain would not be willing to take up arms for their country if required, while 38 per cent say they might consider doing so depending on the circumstances, a new nationwide survey has revealed.

The findings come from the second edition of the UK Youth Poll which captured responses from more than 2,000 individuals aged between 16 and 29, ITV News reported.

The research by the University of Glasgow's John Smith Centre suggests that falling confidence in long-term prospects is influencing how young people see their future and their connection with the country.

The poll suggested that only 36 per cent believe they will be better off than their parents. As per report, this marks a steep drop from 63 per cent in the previous year's poll. Meanwhile, the share of respondents who expect to be worse off has climbed from 13 per cent to 38 per cent.

"The idea that the next generation will have it better than previous ones has been a founding belief for decades," said Eddie Barnes, director of the John Smith Centre, as quoted in the report.

Barnes further said that findings show a clear break from the long-held belief that each generation will live better than the one before. He suggested that if young people no longer see that progress as a given then it becomes less unexpected that around half of them say they would not be willing to fight for the country under any circumstances.

"Or as many young people might put it: why fight for a country that isn't fighting for you?" he added.

Barnes also said that the results should act as a signal to policymakers who should “restore young people's faith in the future.”

When asked about the most important issues facing the UK, young people mainly pointed to everyday economic and social challenges. The cost of living came out as the biggest concern, followed by worries about housing being too expensive or difficult to access. Healthcare pressures, immigration and job security were also commonly mentioned.

Along with this, many respondents also raised concerns about employment in the future, especially the impact of artificial intelligence. They were worried that it could reduce jobs.

Global conflicts, including those in Gaza and Ukraine, were recognised by respondents but did not rank among their primary day-to-day concerns.

The poll comes at a time when the UK Armed Forces continue to face ongoing staffing challenges. Defence authorities have previously described the situation as a “recruitment and retention crisis.”