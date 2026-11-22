A fire at a confectionery factory west of Jakarta killed three people and 36 remain missing, an Indonesian rescue official said on Sunday.

Drone footage showed large parts of the factory destroyed, with the roof collapsed in places and smoke still rising from the complex.

Photos and videos shared by rescuers also showed officers entering the charred building in search of the missing victims, with small fires still burning in some spots.

Relatives of the missing victims flocked near the factory's entrance, seeking updates about their loved ones, footage aired by local broadcasters showed.

Photo Credit: AFP

The Fonusa Agung Mulia factory, located in the Serang district around 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the capital, caught fire on Saturday afternoon, local search and rescue agency official Rizky Dwianto said.

"All elements of the joint SAR (search-and-rescue) team are making maximum effort to locate the victims while prioritising the safety of personnel in the field," he added.

Rizky said four people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital and health clinic.

Firefighters were alerted around 4.30 pm (0930 GMT) on Saturday and found the building already engulfed in flames when they arrived, fire official Tubagus Machfudz told local broadcaster Kompas TV.

"When we arrived (on location)... a large area was already on fire. So we could not determine whether the company's protection system was functioning properly or not," he said.

Banten province governor Andra Soni told reporters overnight that an estimated 60 people were inside the factory when it caught fire.

Confectionery maker Fonusa Agung Mulia describes itself on the professional networking platform LinkedIn as a subsidiary of UNIFAM, one of the Southeast Asian nation's major consumer-food companies.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the local disaster agency said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia.

In December last year, a blaze that was likely caused by a drone battery explosion tore through a seven-storey building in Jakarta and killed at least 22 people, police said.

In 2023, at least 13 people were killed in the country's east after an explosion at a nickel-processing plant.



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