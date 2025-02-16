24-Year-Old South Korean Actor Kim Sae-Ron Found Dead At Her Home: Police

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

"She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play," a police official told AFP, without giving more details.

She was 24 years old.

Kim Sae-ron was found at her home Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim Sae-ron is best known for her role in the 2010 movie "The Man from Nowhere", in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent.

She won the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.

In her career, Kim Sae-ron displayed versatility in a range of acting roles and won several other film awards.

But her career came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022, for which she was fined 20 million won ($13,800).

With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)