2022 Idaho Killing Victim Who Fought Attacker Was Stabbed 67 Times: Autopsy

An unsealed court filing has revealed new details about how 20-year-old University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle fought for her life during the fatal stabbing attack carried out by Bryan Kohberger in November 2022, according to People Magazine.

Kohberger murdered four students after breaking into their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of November 13. Three victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, were killed in their beds and died before they could stand up, according to their autopsy reports.

Kernodle, however, was awake at the time of the attack.

Court documents obtained by People Magazine indicate that Kernodle had received a food delivery shortly before Kohberger entered the house. Investigators believe she was eating in the kitchen when she heard noises upstairs and went to investigate.

By that point, Mogen and Goncalves had already been killed. Evidence suggests Kernodle then ran back towards her bedroom, with Kohberger following her. Blood traces found along the stairway and near her room support this sequence of events.

Despite being unarmed and smaller in stature, Kernodle fought back. Her autopsy report shows she suffered 67 stab and incised wounds, including injuries to her face, chest, arms and hands, signs consistent with defensive wounds. Blood on the soles of her feet and wiped blood on her body further indicate a prolonged struggle.

Kernodle's body was found on her bedroom floor near her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, who was killed before he could escape. DNA evidence shows both were in close contact during their final moments.

Investigators believe the struggle explains why Kohberger left behind his knife sheath, which carried his DNA. The injuries Kernodle inflicted may also explain reports that Kohberger was seen with cuts after the murders.

Kohberger later agreed to plead guilty to four counts of murder, avoiding a possible death sentence. He is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.