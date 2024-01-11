11 Of Family Found Dead In Pakistan, Allegedly Poisoned Over Domestic Dispute

The discovery of the bodies was made by the brother of one of the victims. (Representational)

As many as 11 members of a family, including children and women, were found dead in their house in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a case of suspected poisoning reportedly due to a domestic dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were found in a house located in the Takhti Khel town in the Lakki Marwat district of the province, according to the police.

The discovery of the bodies, which included those of two women and two children, was made by the brother of one of the victims.

The police team arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to collect evidence related to the tragedy.

Initial investigations by the local police suggested that the unfortunate incident happened two days ago from the consumption of a toxic substance mixed in the food.

Police officials said that a relative of the victim family allegedly bought food from Waziristan two days ago.

According to local sources, the incident occurred due to a domestic dispute.

Caretaker Provincial Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

He said that the culprits involved in the incident should be apprehended at the earliest.

