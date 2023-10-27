Pak Police Gets Permit To Interrogate Imran Khan In Jail: Report

Imran Khan was formally charged in the cypher case by a special court (File)

A special court has given the green light to Rawalpindi police to interrogate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who are lodged in Adiala Jail in connection with the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported on Friday.

A Rawalpindi police officer appeared before the special court overseeing the cypher case and requested permission from the court to interrogate PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Qureshi in jail.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain inquired whether Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were previously included in the interrogation. The police officer responded that both accused had not been part of the probe.

The police officer informed the court that the accused would be included in the investigation based on testimonies provided by the co-accused. He also mentioned that the police investigators possess a report concerning the May 9 riots in Rawalpindi.

The judge examined the case records against the PTI chief and vice chairman. Subsequently, the judge granted permission for the police to interrogate Imran Khan and Qureshi in Adiala Jail.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain noted that he allowed the police to question Qureshi in accordance with the law.

Earlier this month, a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, formally charged PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

The hearing commenced in Adiala Jail on Monday, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's legal team submitting a fresh petition challenging a potential indictment.

However, the court indicted the PTI chairman and foreign minister. Both politicians pleaded not guilty and refused to accept the charge sheet, ARY News reported.

