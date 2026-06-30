10 Killed, Dozens Injured In Russian Strikes In Ukraine

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, authorities said, with strikes continuing into the afternoon as the death toll climbed.

A missile attack in the southeastern city of Dnipro killed six people and wounded 29, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram. He said a business, a school, private homes and cars had come under attack,

"Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipro, targeting infrastructure," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X, adding that rescue operations were underway at the site.

"It is essential that Europe is as active as possible in developing its own anti-ballistic defence – its own systems and missiles," he said.

A Russian drone attack on a passenger minibus in Zaporizhzhia killed two men and a woman, and injured eight others, including a 7-year-old boy, regional officials said.

The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, posted footage on Telegram of a white minibus, its floor bloodied and back doors damaged, with a body of a man inside.

Another attack on the city in the afternoon hit a civilian van, Fedorov said, setting it on fire but causing no casualties.

A glide bomb also hit the northeastern city of Kharkiv, killing a 23-year-old woman and wounding 10 others, according to officials there.

That strike damaged a tram and more than 15 cars, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Another glide bomb flew in less than an hour later but failed to detonate.

Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, three large industrial cities, have come under repeated Russian attacks during the war, now in its fifth year.

There was no comment from Russia on the attacks. Its war in Ukraine has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. Moscow has also accused Ukraine of hitting civilian targets during attacks on Russia or Russian-occupied areas, though on a much smaller scale. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

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