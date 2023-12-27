10 Fights Break Out In US School In Single Day, Investigation Launched

The school administration stated "multiple altercations" took place on December 20.

In a shocking incident, 10 fights broke out in a single day at a high school in the United States. School authorities informed FOX News that the fights occurred at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George's County in Maryland, but it is unclear if any student was injured. According to a video by the outlet, it appears a large fight took place in the school's hallway, causing chaos.

The school administration sent a letter to the parents and stated "multiple altercations" took place on December 20. "While we understand that conflicts may arise, we must emphasize the importance of resolving disputes through constructive means. We believe in fostering a positive and respectful school environment, and such behaviours will not be tolerated nor are they reflective of the values we aim to instill in our students," the letter said.

It added, "In no way do these incidents reflect the values and standards of our school. We must work together to guide our students towards making better decisions and promoting a school climate that values cooperation and understanding. We appreciate your help in reinforcing these principles at home."

One of the students at the school stated that there were guards everywhere on that day. "The security guards were everywhere. Like, every time there was a fight, there would be a security guard there to break it up, besides a couple of them."

The mother of a high school student, Agnes Kallon, told the outlet that the conflicts are extremely worrying. "I'm sad and emotionally distraught because I don't want my child to get involved or even be around that. What if someone ends up at the hospital or gets shot or killed? And you're thinking, as a parent, you're at work, your kid is safe, but next thing, you're going to get a phone call that (says) 'your child is in the hospital.' It's really concerning."