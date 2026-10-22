1 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Dammam Airport: Saudi Civil Aviation

Saudi's airports have been targeted repeatedly by projectiles in recent days.
An attack targeting the King Fahd International Airport in eastern Saudi Arabia's Dammam killed one person and injured eight others Wednesday evening, the kingdom's civil aviation authority said.
The authority said in a statement that injuries from the attack ranged from "minor to serious" and that material damage to the airport was also being assessed.
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It did not describe what type of attack occurred, but the kingdom's airports have been targeted repeatedly by projectiles in recent days by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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