Before SpaceX Begins Trading 5 Things Investors Should Understand Before SpaceX Begins Trading

SpaceX is preparing for a public debut that could rewrite IPO history. The Elon Musk-led aerospace company has filed its S-1 registration statement and is targeting a Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX. Reports suggest that the potential valuation is of approximately $1.75 trillion, with proceeds of up to $75 billion.

If achieved, the offering would rank among the largest stock market debuts ever. This would also immediately place SpaceX alongside technology giants Apple and Nvidia by market value.

But today's SpaceX is far more than a rocket company. The business now rests on three major pillars: launch operations, Starlink's satellite broadband network and the recently consolidated artificial intelligence unit xAI. Each segment brings its own economics and risks, making the IPO one of the most closely watched listings in recent years.

Before SPCX begins, here's what investors should understand:

Understanding SpaceX's History

Founded by Musk in 2002, SpaceX has transformed the commercial space industry through reusable rockets and lower launch costs. The company achieved several milestones, including becoming the first privately funded company to send a liquid-fueled rocket into orbit, deliver cargo to the International Space Station and successfully land and reuse orbital-class boosters.

Until now, access to SpaceX shares has largely been limited to private investors and secondary-market participants. The IPO will now allow public investors to directly own shares in a company long viewed as one of the most valuable private businesses in the world.

When Is SpaceX Going Public?

SpaceX publicly released its S-1 filing on May 20 after confidentially submitting draft paperwork on April 1, 2026.

Current expectations point to a roadshow beginning in early June, with pricing anticipated on June 11 and trading potentially starting on June 12. The schedule remains subject to regulatory review, investor demand and market conditions, but the company appears to be moving toward a near-term debut.

Investors will be closely watching for the final amended filing, which is expected to include the official IPO price range from lead underwriters Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

What to Know Before SpaceX Goes Public

1. Investors Are Buying Three Businesses, Not One

SpaceX should be viewed as a collection of three major businesses. The launch division remains the company's strategic foundation, powered by Falcon 9 and the next-generation Starship program.

Starlink has become the company's financial engine, generating substantial recurring revenue through satellite internet services and the AI losses.

Meanwhile, xAI represents SpaceX's optionality engine. It was acquired by SpaceX in an all-stock merger in February 2026 and backed by a $1.25 billion-per-month Anthropic cloud agreement (terminable on 90 days' notice).

2. SpaceX's Estimated Valuation

SpaceX is expected to enter public markets with a reported valuation of $1.75 trillion, making it one of the most highly valued companies ever to debut on a stock exchange.

The company generated approximately $18.67 billion in revenue in 2025, while revenue could reach between $22 billion and $24 billion in 2026. Although Starlink remains the primary driver of revenue and operating profits, SpaceX continues to invest heavily in both its Starship program and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Investors comparing SpaceX to public peers have largely focused on Rocket Lab, currently the only publicly traded U.S. orbital launch company. Rocket Lab was valued at roughly $78.6 billion at the end of May despite generating about $602 million in 2025 revenue, translating to a sales multiple of around 131 times.

3. Latest Revenue Figures And Outlook

SpaceX reported revenue of $18.67 billion in 2025, up 33% from approximately $14.1 billion a year earlier. Starlink generated $11.39 billion in revenue and contributed $4.42 billion in operating income, reinforcing its role as the company's primary profit engine.

The launch segment produced roughly $4.1 billion in revenue while absorbing a planned $657 million loss related to Starship development. Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence business contributed approximately $3.2 billion in revenue but posted a loss of around $6.4 billion as the company continued to expand computing infrastructure and model development.

Despite reporting positive adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 billion, SpaceX recorded a GAAP net loss of $4.94 billion for the year and disclosed an accumulated deficit of $41.3 billion as of March 31, 2026.

4. Risks Of Investing In SpaceX's Potential IPO

Among the most significant is execution risk surrounding Starship, which remains under development following multiple test failures and is targeting operational orbital payload delivery in the second half of 2026. Delays or technical setbacks could affect both revenue growth and investor sentiment.

Regulatory challenges also remain a key consideration. SpaceX relies on approvals from multiple agencies, including launch licensing, satellite spectrum allocation and international operating permissions for Starlink services.

5. How Investors Can Gain Exposure?

Once SPCX begins trading, investors will be able to purchase shares through most major brokerage platforms.

Those seeking exposure before or alongside the IPO may also consider diversified investment vehicles, including certain ETFs and mutual funds that already hold private SpaceX shares. These options can provide indirect participation while potentially reducing the concentration risk associated with owning a single stock.