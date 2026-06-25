Sony Reveals "Significant" Layoffs Affecting Destiny And Marathon Staff

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the parent company of Bungie, is making major staff cuts, with many employees expected to lose their jobs. The announcement was confirmed by PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst, who described the move as a difficult but necessary step.

The layoffs are expected to affect much of the Destiny team, as well as some developers working on Marathon.

Hulst said different options were discussed before the decision was made, but the company ultimately chose to reduce staff as part of a restructuring effort. While he praised the success and legacy of the Destiny series, he also acknowledged that the game is no longer receiving new content updates.

In a statement, Hermen Hulst said, “We have made the decision to reduce Bungie's workforce, affecting a significant number of employees, including most of the Destiny team and some Marathon team members. There are also reductions across SIE teams that support Bungie's operations.

“Those impacted at Bungie and within SIE are being informed today. This is painful news, especially for talented colleagues whose roles have been eliminated. This decision was made only after extensive discussion and careful consideration, and I want to provide some context on how we arrived here.”

“Over the past several months, together with Bungie leadership, we reviewed the studio's long-term direction, development priorities, resource needs, and role within our broader portfolio strategy. We explored multiple alternatives before concluding that a reduction was necessary to align the studio's resources with its current priorities and long-term goals.”

Hermen Hulst said Bungie is entering a new phase after releasing the final live service content update for Destiny 2. He praised the franchise for its impact over the past 10 years, saying it has been an important part of the gaming industry. He also recognised the work of the developers and teams who helped build and grow the series.

The CEO added that Marathon remained an important project for PlayStation and Bungie. He said the company planned to continue supporting the team as they further develop the game. He also mentioned that Bungie is exploring ideas for future projects.

Hermen Hulst said the company's main focus right now was helping employees losing their jobs. He explained that support would be provided to help them during this difficult period.

The company is also looking for possible job opportunities within Sony Interactive Entertainment and its other studios around the world for affected workers whenever possible.