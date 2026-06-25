Soni Razdan Defends Alia Bhatt Over Cannes 2026 Backlash: 'Prefer Not To Waste My Time Understanding'

Soni Razdan has reacted to daughter Alia Bhatt's viral Cannes 2026 video that invited some backlash. The Alpha actress was trolled over a clip in which she appeared not to be recognised by the media.

What's Happening

Soni Razdan told Zoom, "I believe that just because there is some chatter on social media, it does not truly represent the actual reality on the ground. That is the reality we encounter every day. With that said, I think everyone who attended Cannes had a very good reason for being there."

She continued, "So if they're there in the first place, that means they're already being recognised. Additionally, I believe we should not spend time giving attention to negativity or waste our energy on it. I don't think it warrants our focus."

"I would prefer not to invest my time trying to understand its existence or origin. I'm not particularly interested in that. I think as professionals, we do our work and move on. It concludes for us there," concluded Soni Razdan.

Why Alia Bhatt Was Trolled At Cannes 2026

Alia was subjected to online trolling over a viral clip from the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The viral clip showed Alia posing confidently on the Cannes red carpet, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses. However, social media users claimed that photographers appeared to be focused on other celebrities instead of clicking her pictures.

This marked Alia Bhatt's second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

Work

On the work front, Soni Razdan was recently seen in Abhinay Deo's series Brown on Zee5. Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of Alpha, alongside Sharvari, slated to hit screens on July 3, 2026.

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