After Latest Funding Round, Here’s How Much Anthropic’s Co-Founders Are Worth

Anthropic has become the most valuable artificial intelligence company with a valuation of $965 billion, surpassing rival OpenAI. The company's latest round has also changed the fortunes of its seven founders, catapulting them into the list of the world's 500 richest people, as per Bloomberg.



This is the most number of individuals from a single company who have been added to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei entered the list for the first time along with other co-founders Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Tom Brown, Christopher Olah and Sam McCandlish.



The founders each own less than 1% of Anthropic, but their individual stakes are worth almost $8 billion after the Claude maker raised $65 billion in its latest funding round.



The latest funding round was led by Dragoneer, Greenoaks, Altimeter Capital and Sequoia Capital. With the investments, Anthropic surged past OpenAI's valuation for the first time. The Sam Altman-led AI firm was valued at $852 billion after a funding round this March.



Anthropic's founders have pledged to donate 80% of their fortunes. CEO Dario Amodei said in a January 2026 essay that he worries about the concentration of wealth that could come about due to the AI sector, especially the potential effect of the inequality on aspects like democracy and political influence.



“Those who are at the forefront of AI's economic boom should be willing to give away both their wealth and their power,” Amodei stated.



Anthropic is also expected to make its initial public offering as soon as this fall. OpenAI may also launch its IPO in the coming months. An insider told Bloomberg that Anthropic is still expected to move ahead with an IPO timeline after the latest funding round.





Anthropic Launches Claude Opus 4.8



The AI giant launched its latest flagship model, Claude Opus 4.8, on Thursday.



According to the company, Opus 4.8 is ahead of OpenAI's GPT-5.5 as well as Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro when it comes to a number of synthetic AI-focused benchmarks like agentic coding and agentic computer use.



The Claude maker also cited “honesty” as one of the most prominent improvements in Opus 4.8, claiming that the model is “more likely to flag uncertainties about its work and less likely to make unsupported claims.”



The firm said that pricing for Opus 4.8 regular usage is unchanged from the previous model at $25 per million output tokens and $5 per million input tokens.