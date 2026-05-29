Americans’ Savings Rate Falls To Lowest Level Since 2022

Soaring prices and slowing income growth have left Americans with less money to put aside as savings each month. The country's personal savings rate dropped sharply in April, reaching its lowest level in nearly four years as households grapple with higher costs for essentials such as food, healthcare, energy and utilities.

The US personal savings rate has plummeted to 2.6%, according to the latest Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) data released on Thursday, May 28. This is the lowest level since June 2022, when the rate hit 2.2%. The data highlights the growing pressure that inflation and rising living expenses are placing on family finances.

According to figures released by the US Commerce Department, the personal savings rate hit 2.6% in April, down sharply from 5.8% a year earlier and 3.2% in March.

The latest reading marks the lowest level since June 2022, when soaring inflation and post-pandemic spending pushed savings rates to similarly low levels.

According to Navy Federal Credit Union Chief Economist Heather Long, April's savings rate was among the lowest in the previous 20 years. “It underscores how squeezed Americans are right now with higher prices and incomes not keeping up,” Long posted on X.

Why Are Americans Saving Less?

The decline comes as households continue to grapple with higher costs across a range of essential categories. While fuel prices have risen amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global energy markets, the pressure extends well beyond gasoline.

Electricity bills, healthcare expenses, groceries and other everyday necessities have become increasingly expensive, leaving many families with less room to save. As a result, a growing share of income is being directed toward covering basic needs rather than building financial reserves.

Inflation Outpaces Wage Growth

One of the key factors behind the decline in savings is the renewed imbalance between inflation and income growth. As per the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose 3.8% in April compared to the same period last year, marking the highest inflation rate since mid-2023. At the same time, average hourly earnings increased by 3.6%, meaning wages failed to keep pace with rising prices.

“Many consumers still have enough cash for now, but they will have to belt-tighten later this year as the tax refunds are spent and there isn't any additional income boost on the horizon for most households,” Long added.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook recently acknowledged that inflation has been moving in the "wrong direction", reported The Hill. In a speech on Wednesday, Cook pointed out that shocks that should, "in theory, be temporary and short-lived" had caused inflation to rise.

Energy Prices Add to Financial Pressure

Rising fuel costs have emerged as one of the most visible contributors to household stress. As per the AAA data, the National gasoline prices was recorded at $4.43 a gallon on Thursday. Higher energy costs have also filtered through to other sectors of the economy, affecting everything from food distribution to utility bills. Economists say these expenses are particularly difficult for households to avoid because they involve necessities.

“Even with tax cuts, paychecks aren't keeping up with inflation right now. It's more than just high gas prices. It's rising electricity, healthcare and food prices. These are the basics that people must pay. It's harder to skimp on these items,” Long was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Consumers Increasingly Turn to Credit

Despite the financial strain, consumer spending has remained relatively resilient. Commerce Department data showed that spending increased by 0.5% in April compared to March. After adjusting for inflation, the rise was far more modest, suggesting that much of the increase reflected higher prices rather than stronger demand.

At the same time, many Americans appear to be relying more heavily on borrowing. A recent survey by NerdWallet found that while most consumers remain confident about meeting their monthly financial obligations, more than a third (37%) expect to use credit to cover at least some of their expenses.