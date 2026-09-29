Video: Indian Youtuber Gets To Live European Village Life For 7 Days After Meeting A Russian Girl In Rishikesh

Europe is a popular tourist destination, but not every European country is frequented by tourists. This was observed by YouTuber Abhinav Reddy, who was invited to Belarus by a girl, Maria, whom he met in Rishikesh. Abhinav spent seven days in Belarus with Maria's family and realised that while the country is close to Russia, hardly any tourists visit it.

During his trip, he went to Maria's school while wearing an Indian kurta and taught everyone how to say and do 'Namaste'.

He also went for a village walk, ploughed fields and experienced Belarusian culture. "This became my favourite country," the YouTuber said.

Reflecting on their life and culture, Abhinav said, "This village in Belarus isn't just a residential area but a large community where everyone knows each other. People walk together, enjoy barbecues and share every joy, big and small. The people there may not interact with foreigners often, but the warmth with which they embraced this Indian proved that the barriers of language are insignificant in the face of love."

Maria also gave him a tour of banya, a traditional Russian steam bath featuring high humidity and intense wood-stove heat, all built by her father.

Commenting on the video, Maria said, "Now you are part of the family."

Viewers loved the vlog, sharing their appreciation in the comments section:

"Look how mature these people are as a community! It was fun to watch this vlog," one wrote.

Another said, "I never knew Belarus was so beautiful and the people were very nice."

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One joked, "Bro is the male version of Dora the Explorer."

A compliment read, "A 49-minute vlog felt like 6 minutes. It was so intriguing."

One admirer wrote, "I really admire Russians for their down-to-earth, friendly and jolly nature. The family bonding is very much similar to ours as Indians."