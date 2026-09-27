Why India Has Almost 50 Michelin Key Hotels But Zero Michelin-Star Restaurants

India is home to nearly 50 Michelin Key hotels, including some of the world's most luxurious stays. Yet, despite India's global culinary influence, the country still does not have a single Michelin-starred restaurant. But why?

Earning a Michelin Star is seen as a marker of superior restaurant quality, and several Indian cuisine restaurants, such as Tresind Studio in Dubai and Semma in New York, have won Michelin stars. However, none of these acclaimed dining establishments is based in India.

Photo: Instagram/semmanyc

Are Restaurants In India Not Michelin-Worthy?

The absence of any Michelin-starred restaurant in India should not be seen as a reflection of the quality of Indian restaurants.

The reason India has no Michelin-starred restaurants is that the Michelin Guide operates on a commercial partnership and tourism sponsorship model, rather than independently scouting every global food destination.

Tourism boards around the world, including those in Dubai and Thailand, sponsor Michelin Guides, according to multiple reports. India has not yet made that bid, although this may change soon.

Michelin To Come To India Soon?

The Michelin Guide is set to make its long-awaited entry into India, with the Ministry of Tourism reportedly in the final stages of finalising an agreement with Michelin. The development was revealed by Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, during The New Indian Express Tourism Summit in Chennai.

Responding to a question about the absence of Michelin-starred restaurants in India, Billa said that the system would soon arrive in the country. "It is coming. We are in the final stages of signing a deal with Michelin," he said.

According to Billa, the agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the year. Once formalised, Michelin inspectors are expected to undertake a six-month assessment of restaurants across India before the guide is launched.

Also Read: Does Michelin Pay For Its Own Meals And Stays? Here Is How The World's Most Trusted Guide Works

How Is India Already Included In Michelin Keys?

The Michelin Guide's hotel selection works differently, explains CA Harsh Kabra, a hospitality professional, in a LinkedIn post.

The Michelin Guide evaluates hotels globally without requiring a country-specific guide. The selection currently features more than 6,000 accommodations across over 130 countries, with options for every style and budget.

The Michelin Guide's five quality criteria for hotels are:

Excellence in interior design and architecture

Individuality, reflecting personality and authenticity

Quality and consistency in service, comfort and maintenance

An open door to the destination

The ability to deliver an extraordinary experience for its price

In the recently announced 2026 Key selection, the Michelin Guide recognised 47 hotels across India for their standout hospitality and guest experiences.

Photo: Taj Lake Palace

Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur have earned three Michelin Keys, representing the highest level of recognition reserved for hotel experiences Michelin considers among the world's most exceptional.

While Indian restaurants await official Michelin recognition, many already offer the level of quality, service and consistency associated with Michelin standards.