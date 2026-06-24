Why Emirates Is Offering Complimentary Five-Star Hotel Stay For Dubai-Bound Passengers

Emirates has announced a special summer offer under which passengers travelling to or through Dubai can enjoy a complimentary stay at the five-star JW Marriott Marquis hotel in the city. The offer also gives passengers access to hundreds of discounts across Dubai through the My Emirates Pass programme.

Under the offer, passengers who book return tickets on Emirates between June 22 and July 12 will be eligible for complimentary hotel accommodation if Dubai is included in their itinerary, either as a destination or as a stopover lasting more than 24 hours. The promotion has been introduced as the airline seeks to attract more visitors and encourage stopovers in the emirate.

Passengers travelling in First Class and Business Class will receive a complimentary two-night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, while those flying in Premium Economy and Economy Class will be eligible for a one-night stay at the hotel. The promotion is valid for travel between June 25 and September 30.

Located in central Dubai, the JW Marriott Marquis offers guests access to luxurious rooms, restaurants, a spa, gym facilities and an outdoor pool overlooking the city skyline.

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In an official statement, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, said, “Whether visitors are seeking relaxation, adventure, entertainment, or a combination of all three, Dubai is the ideal start to any summer vacation.” He continued, “We're inviting passengers to enjoy even more of the city with a complimentary hotel stay to take advantage of the exceptional range of shopping, entertainment, dining and family-friendly experiences that define the Dubai summer experience when stopping over as part of your journey or visiting Dubai as your final destination.”

According to Emirates, beyond the hotel stay, passengers can also take advantage of the airline's Dubai Experience platform to create personalised stopovers, including 24-hour and 48-hour itineraries.

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Additionally, the My Emirates Pass programme is returning for Summer 2026. The pass offers more than 600 discounts across participating restaurants, spas, retailers and attractions. Passengers can access these offers by showing their physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid ID at participating venues.