When travellers think of Rajasthan, cities like Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur often come to mind first. However, Bikaner offers a different side of the state, one that is quieter, less crowded and equally rich in history. Located on the edge of the Thar Desert, the city is known for its magnificent forts, intricately designed havelis, colourful markets and distinctive food culture. Whether you are interested in heritage, architecture or local cuisine, Bikaner has plenty to offer.

Unlike some of Rajasthan's busier tourist hubs, Bikaner allows visitors to explore its attractions at a more relaxed pace. From grand palaces and centuries-old temples to camel breeding farms and traditional snacks, the city provides a memorable travel experience that combines culture, history and everyday Rajasthani life.

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Why Should You Visit Bikaner?

Bikaner offers the charm of Rajasthan without the heavy crowds often seen in more popular tourist destinations. The city is filled with impressive architecture, fascinating history and vibrant local traditions. It is also famous for its delicious food, warm hospitality and unique desert experiences, making it an ideal destination for travellers looking to explore a different side of Rajasthan.

Places To Visit In Bikaner

Junagarh Fort

One of Bikaner's most famous landmarks, Junagarh Fort is known for its beautiful courtyards, palaces and detailed carvings. Unlike many forts in Rajasthan, it was built on level ground rather than on a hill.

Lalgarh Palace

Built in the early 20th century, Lalgarh Palace showcases a blend of Rajput, Mughal and European architectural styles. Its red sandstone structure remains one of the city's most striking sights.

Karni Mata Temple

Located in nearby Deshnoke, this temple is one of Rajasthan's most unusual attractions. It is widely known for the thousands of rats that are considered sacred by devotees.

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

National Research Centre On Camel

This unique attraction gives visitors an opportunity to learn about camels and their importance in desert life. It is also a great place to understand Rajasthan's long-standing connection with these animals.

Rampuria Havelis

Often referred to as the pride of Bikaner, these beautifully decorated havelis feature intricate facades, detailed balconies and remarkable craftsmanship that reflect the city's trading heritage.

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Best Time To Visit Bikaner

The best time to visit Bikaner is from October to March. During these months, the weather remains pleasant and comfortable for sightseeing. Winter is particularly ideal for exploring forts, palaces and local markets without the intense desert heat.

Enjoy Local Food

A trip to Bikaner is incomplete without trying its famous food. The city is best known for Bikaneri Bhujia, a crunchy snack that has earned recognition across India. Visitors should also try kachori, gatte ki sabzi, ker sangri and traditional Rajasthani thali. For dessert, rasgullas and ghevar are popular local favourites.

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How To Reach Bikaner

By Air

The nearest major airport is Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur? No. For Bikaner, regular flights are available through Bikaner Airport and nearby airports such as Jodhpur and Jaipur, followed by a road journey.

By Train

Bikaner Junction is well connected to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Mumbai, making train travel a convenient option.

By Road

Bikaner is connected by a good network of highways. Regular buses and private taxis operate from nearby cities across Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

With its historic landmarks, rich culture and authentic Rajasthani experiences, Bikaner offers far more than most travellers expect.