When we think of wildlife safaris in India, the first animal that comes to mind in Tiger. We usually decide between famous forests, safari zones and the chance of spotting the iconic big cat.

But there is one city that serves as the starting point of all these experiences. The best part is that it is connected well by air and train and is even located close to many protected forests. So, which city is known as the tiger capital of India? Let's find out.

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Nagpur Is Known As The Tiger Capital Of India

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Nagpur is widely known as the Tiger capital of India. It is because of the city's location in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region that puts it within the proximity of many protected forest areas.

Among the closest reserves are Pench, Umred-Karhandla and Tadoba-Andhari, while several other forests can be visited on longer trips. Each reserve offers a different safari experience and wildlife sightings are never guaranteed. Besides tigers, visitors may also spot deer, gaur, leopards, wild dogs and a wide variety of birds.

Places To Visit In And Around Nagpur

Travellers can combine a wildlife holiday with a look at the city's history and cultural landmarks.

Pench Tiger Reserve: Located near Nagpur, Pench is known for its forest landscape and rich wildlife. It is also associated with the setting that inspired Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. The reserve offers jeep safaris, with Nagpur serving as an important access point.

Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary: Around 60 km from Nagpur, this sanctuary is another option for wildlife enthusiasts. It is home to resident tigers, gaur and wild dogs, among other species.

Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve: A longer drive from Nagpur, Tadoba is one of Maharashtra's best-known destinations for tiger safaris. The reserve has several safari gates, so travellers should plan their stay around the entry point they book.

Deekshabhoomi: Back in Nagpur, this important Buddhist monument is associated with Dr BR Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism in 1956. It offers a different perspective on the city's cultural history.

Zero Mile Stone: This landmark is associated with Nagpur's geographical position near the centre of India and makes a quick stop while exploring the city.

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Best Time To Visit Nagpur For A Tiger Safari

The best time for a tiger safari is usually between February and May. This is when water sources begin to shrink and animals are more likely to be seen around them. Just keep in mind that summers in this region can be quite hot, and even then, wildlife sightings are never certain. Safari timings and availability also differ from one reserve to another, so it's a good idea to check official booking websites before making travel plans.

Getting to Nagpur is fairly easy, thanks to its good air and rail connectivity. If you are planning a wildlife trip, decide which reserve you want to visit first, book your safari, and then choose accommodation and transport based on the safari gate you will be using. This can make the trip much more convenient.