Watch: Iceland's Dettifoss Is The Most Powerful Waterfall In Europe

Iceland is home to some of the world's most amazing natural sights, including Europe's most powerful waterfall - Dettifoss. Tucked within the untamed terrain of Vatnajokull National Park, this natural wonder is a must-see for every travel enthusiast. It is located in northeast Iceland, close to Lake Mývatn and Akureyri, and towers at a 44m height with a 100m width. Dettifoss, meaning the ‘collapsing waterfall,' truly is a crown jewel of Iceland and delivers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to its visitors.

How To Reach Dettifoss Waterfall

Despite its remote location, the Dettifoss Waterfall is very accessible if you know the best way to get there. If you intend to rent a car, route 862 is your best option from the west. The paved road is suitable for all types of cars. The east side of the falls can be reached by Route 864. You can get a better look at Dettifoss from this location, but navigating the gravel road will require four-wheel drive. This road is usually closed in winter. While the Dettifoss waterfall isn't part of a larger settlement, it's located on the Diamond Circle, which is a popular route for touring Northeast Iceland.

Best Time To Visit Dettifoss Waterfall

The waterfall is at its strongest during the summer, with an average water flow of 400 m3/s. Additionally, the roads leading to Dettifoss are more accessible and fit for all kinds of vehicles. If you are looking for a scenic and easy drive, it is suggested to visit Dettifoss between June and August, but be ready to deal with a throng of tourists as it is the busiest time of the year. During winter, you will be rewarded with snowy and frozen landscapes while travelling to Dettifoss Waterfall. However, even with the stunning vistas, there aren't many hours of sunshine before sunset, and the waterfall isn't lit at night or in the dark.

Free Entry

There is no entry fee to watch the Dettifoss waterfall.

More Places To See

During your trip to Dettifoss Waterfall, you can make a short detour to visit the popular landmarks around the area. Selfoss Waterfall, Asbyrgi Canyon, Lake Myvatn and Akureyri city are some of the examples.