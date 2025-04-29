Vlogger Discovers Unique 2D Homestay In Jaipur That Looks Straight Out Of A Sketchbook

Jaipur, a vibrant tapestry of culture and history, is known for its regal charm. Nestled into the heart of Rajasthan, the destination is a crowd puller. The bustling bazaars teem with handcrafted textiles, junk jewellery, and a medley of spices. Meanwhile, the grand forts and palaces transport tourists to the bygone era of the maharajas. When in Jaipur, travellers often seek unique accommodation that is both budget-friendly and encapsulates the rich heritage of the Pink City. Recently, a travel vlogger (Jorden Tually) discovered a unique homestay that is inspired by art and culture.

The accommodation in discussion is Lalluji Luxe, dubbed by the vlogger as “the most unique homestay in Jaipur”. The video showcases a detailed peek into the place that looks straight out of an animated movie. “The entire apartment is hand-drawn,” giving a hyper-realistic 2D effect. The vlogger reveals that the illustrations took 6 months to create, adding a layer of complexity to the design.

The artwork features intricate murals, motifs, floral adornments, animal sketches, palace graphics and much more painted with black ink on a white base. Even the furniture and amenities inside are decorated in similar contrasting colours. He also tried some delicious local food here. The cost? USD 100 (approximately Rs 8,000). “P.S.: It's only USD 25 per person if 4 people stay,” adds the vlogger.

Reactions were quick to pour in the comments section.

“It is so unique!” admitted a user.

“I will send my kids with the crayons,” said another jokingly.

Echoing a similar sentiment, one individual shared, “I will never go here with my kids otherwise, they will make it colourful with their crayons.”

“That looks like a must-visit,” agreed a travel enthusiast.

Another wrote, “Omg I have a stronger reason to go to Jaipur now.”

The video has so far collected over 1.3 million views. What do you think of this unique homestay? Share your views in the comments below.