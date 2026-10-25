Visiting Rameswaram Temple? This Viral Guide Explains Every Step Of The Pilgrimage

A travel vlogger has taken her followers inside the Rameswaram Temple and shared some important details to make it easier for everyone planning to pay a visit to the pilgrimage site.

In a video posted on Instagram, Divya Indulkar explained a simple guide covering all the important aspects a visitor must keep in mind before undertaking their spiritual journey to the temple.

Her tips include what to expect during darshan, how to take part in the ritual of bathing and later visit the main jyotirlinga.

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She advised visitors to start their temple visit early in the morning with Mani Darshan, also called Spatika Lingam Darshan. It takes place between 5 AM and 6 AM, so visitors should enter the queue by 4 AM or 4:30 AM. Entry through the general line is free, but a Rs 50 ticket is needed for the darshan inside.

After this, visitors should go to Agni Teertham for a ritual bath. Next, visit the temple's 22 kunds, for which the entry ticket costs Rs 25. Since visitors cannot enter the temple in wet clothes, they should carry an extra set of clothes and change after bathing. There are changing areas at the site or they can return to their hotel. After wearing dry clothes, visitors can go back to the temple for the main Jyotirlinga Darshan.

Following these steps completes the traditional pilgrimage process at Rameswaram.

Rameswaram Temple covers around 15 acres of land and is linked to the period Ramayan. According to religious stories, Lord Ram came here with Sita and Lakshman after defeating Ravan.

He wanted to pray to Lord Shiva, asking for forgiveness for killing Ravan. Following sage Agastya's advice, Ram decided to worship a Shivling at this place.

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He asked Hanuman to bring one from Mount Kailash. When Hanuman did not return in time, Sita made a Shivling using sand and Ram began the prayers.

When Hanuman finally arrived, he became upset. He tried to remove Sita's sand Shivling but wasn't able to move it. To make Hanuman happy, Ram placed his Shivling as well and ordered that prayers should be offered to Hanuman's Shivling first.