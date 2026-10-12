Just 30 Km From Sri Lanka, Explore This Indian Island, Its Railway Bridge And Ghost Town

Imagine arriving at a railway station and finding yourself in a coastal town that brings you close to another country. With the sea stretching towards the horizon, a spectacular bridge connecting an island to the mainland and a historic ghost town waiting to be explored, this destination offers much more than a regular train journey. We are talking about Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, a popular pilgrimage destination and a favourite among travellers seeking scenic coastal landscapes and unusual geographical landmarks.

Its railway station serves as a gateway to the island, while Dhanushkodi, located at its southeastern tip, lies close to Sri Lanka across the sea. While the exact distance depends on the points measured, Dhanushkodi is about 24 km from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. India's Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships puts the distance from Dhanushkodi Lighthouse to Sri Lanka at around 30 km.

If you are planning a trip to this fascinating corner of India, here is how to reach Rameswaram and the places you can explore during your visit.

How To Reach Rameswaram

Rameswaram is located on Pamban Island in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. You can reach it by train or road, while air travellers can continue their journey from a nearby airport.

1. By train

Rameswaram Railway Station is the most convenient arrival point for rail travellers. The station connects the pilgrimage town with several destinations across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India. Check the latest Indian Railways timetable before booking.

2. By road

Rameswaram is connected to mainland Tamil Nadu by the Pamban Road Bridge. Travellers can take buses, hire taxis or drive from cities such as Madurai and Ramanathapuram. The road journey across the sea is a highlight of the trip.

3. By air

Madurai Airport is a key airport for travellers heading to Rameswaram. From there, you can hire a taxi or arrange onward road transport to the island. The journey from Madurai takes roughly three to four hours, depending on traffic and road conditions.

Places To Explore In And Around Rameswaram

1. Pamban Bridge

The journey to Rameswaram is an attraction in itself, thanks to the iconic Pamban Bridge. The historic railway crossing connects Pamban Island to the mainland and offers striking views of the surrounding sea.

2. Ramanathaswamy Temple

One of India's most important pilgrimage sites, Ramanathaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines.

3. Dhanushkodi

For coastal views, make time for Dhanushkodi. Located about 19-23 km from Rameswaram town, the former settlement was devastated by a cyclone in 1964.

4. Arichal Munai

Near the end of the road to Dhanushkodi, Arichal Munai is a popular viewpoint in the Ram Setu region. The area offers expansive sea views and is a major draw for visitors travelling to the southeastern tip of Pamban Island.

5. Agni Theertham

Agni Theertham is a sacred stretch of coastline located near Ramanathaswamy Temple.

6. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam National Memorial

Rameswaram is also the birthplace of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The memorial celebrates his life, scientific contributions, and journey from a modest background to becoming one of India's most admired public figures.

Best Time To Visit Rameswaram

October to March are suitable for visiting Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. Travellers planning coastal excursions should check the weather forecast and local access advisories, especially during periods of strong winds or rough seas.

A two-day itinerary covers the Ramanathaswamy Temple, Pamban Bridge, and other attractions around Rameswaram. You can also set aside a full day for Dhanushkodi.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Planning Your Trip