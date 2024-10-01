Viral: Vlogger Shares Sneak Peek Inside 'Aesthetic' Japanese Train, Internet Reacts

A viral video shows the aesthetic decor of a Japanese train (Photo Credit: Instagram/ monkeyxmagic)

Trains with beautiful interiors and unique layouts tend to attract a lot of attention. Recently, a digital creator shared a clip praising the interiors of a Japanese train and it went viral on Instagram. The video was posted by travel content creator and YouTuber Raunaq Sahni ("Monkey Magic"). In the reel, he is heard saying, "You must have often heard about Japan's bullet trains. But today, check out their special local trains." The vlogger emphasises the fact that it's a local train for which there is no extra charge for tickets. He points out how they have brought the aesthetics of a Japanese room into a train.

The vlogger shows off the minimalistic decor with clean lines and subdued shades. In one corner, there is a plant, with stones kept in a mini garden-like arrangement. The vlogger ends the reel by asking viewers when India will get such a train in their opinion. "This is a local train that runs between Kyoto and Osaka," he wrote in the caption.

The final question sparked hundreds of comments from Instagram users. Many of them felt like having such trains in India would be "impossible". Some made comparisons between the population and civic sense of Japan and India. Others simply felt that it was not realistic to hope for such facilities anytime soon. Very few people in the comments section seemed to have a positive outlook. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Don't imagine such things. Never gonna happen."

"Here people are damaging new trains, how could we expect something like this in our country?

"Local train looking like Indian's railway-themed restaurant."

"Aisa train India me bana bhi denge.. but maintain nai kar payegi.." ["They can make a train like this in India, but they won't be able to maintain it."]

"For this will have to wait for 200 years."

Before this, a positive review of the food and amenities of a "First Class Indian Train" went viral and left many users surprised. While we often come across news about unpleasant experiences on Indian trains, this video stood out for different reasons. Click here to read the full story.

