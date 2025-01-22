Watch: Musician Grooves To In-Flight Music, Air India Reacts To Viral Video

Some tunes and melodies have a way of making an impression on us, no matter the setting they're played in. If you've ever found yourself enjoying something as seemingly banal as in-flight music, you will find a recent viral video rather relatable. A Mumbai-based musician, Paresh Kamath, took to Instagram to share a short reel of himself grooving to in-flight music. The melody was none other than the classical Indian tune played inside Air India flights. "Whenever Air India plays this Banger," read the text on the video. We see the musician enjoying the music wholeheartedly. Take a look below:

The clip has received a lot of interest online, clocking over 360K views so far on Instagram. Air India took notice of it too, and the official handle of the airline commented, "That's how we roll in the skies- glad you are vibing with it!" People had varying reactions to the viral video. Some expressed a liking for the music, while others felt negatively about it. Check out some of the comments from users:

"Oh wow! Legacy A320 family plane."

"I miss this boarding music so much, the new one cannot replace this one."

"This song helps me relax, very calming."

"This is the best boarding music. Loved it absolutely."

"Vistara's is better than this and I miss Vistara."

"I hate this song with a passion."

"Dear Air India, while I appreciate the effort to create a memorable inflight experience, the take-off and landing song played on a loop is, unfortunately, memorable for all the wrong reasons. It's more endurance test than melody. I've found myself choosing other airlines where possible, partly to escape this auditory ordeal. Hope you take this feedback in the spirit of improvement."

Air India's brand track has been written and composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Taufiq Qureshi, and Prasoon Joshi, in collaboration with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.