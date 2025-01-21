Watch: Digital Creator's Hilarious Take On Flight Delays Is Too Relatable To Miss

Flight delays can be challenging. Inclement weather, technical issues, or air traffic often result in unwanted inconveniences. Carefully planned itineraries are put to the test, leaving travelers with no choice but to wait for hours at the terminal. Now, one man has put a hilarious spin on this distressing situation. The clip, shared on Instagram, begins with the man portraying both a passenger and an airport staff member. As an irritated traveler in an imaginary airport, he engages in a conversation with the staff about the flight delay. Claiming he has important work to attend to, the passenger asks how much longer the delay will last.

The staff responds empathetically, explaining the situation and offering free meals as compensation. Initially dismissing the offer, the passenger changes his mind upon learning that biryani is on the menu. Half an hour passes, but the flight is still delayed. Frustrated, the passenger urges the airport staff member to reveal the exact reason for the delay. The staff member responds, "Aap logon ke liye jo biryani boli hai na sir, wahi chadhi hui hai, usi pe dum lag raha hai." (Sir, the biryani I ordered for you all is being cooked; that's what's on the stove.) As more time goes by, the passenger demands to speak to a senior staff member. That's when the man comes up with a clever hack.

The person urges everyone to form a queue and prepare for boarding. However, when the passenger asks why the line isn't moving, the staff member replies that he asked the travelers to stand in a queue just for fun.

Also Read: "Most Interesting Experience": Airport Security Staff Conducts Stretching Exercises For Travellers Before Boarding

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 868K views, with many users reacting to it. One person described the video as "Totally relatable." "No, Air India Express was harmed," read a humorous remark. Another user shared that the video reminded them of an unpleasant SpiceJet experience. "This is happening now on a regular basis on every flight," commented one individual. "Flights be like this," said a disappointed flyer.

What are your thoughts on this video? Share them with us in the comments section!