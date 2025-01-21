Man Claims IndiGo "Left" His Baggage Due To Space Constraints, Airline Responds

An IndiGo passenger recently took to LinkedIn to complain about the "worst experience" he had while flying with this airline recently. Madhan Kumar Reddy Kotla flew from Doha to Hyderabad on January 11, 2025. In his post, he claims that the airline staff kept his baggage back in Doha as they allegedly said the flight was too full to fit the luggage. The user says that he found this reason "very unbelievable." Moreover, he claims that the passengers were not informed about this before getting on the flight. They discovered what happened to their bags after landing in Hyderabad.

Once many of them found their luggage to be missing, they allegedly approached the staff who told them that it would arrive within the following 24 hours. The passengers were asked to provide their address details, the LinkedIn post explains. The user says that the staff was "very rude" and was "not responding properly." He also alleged that they were taking too much time to note down the addresses. Furthermore, he claims that the staff manager "shouted" at the passengers when they complained about the delay. He allegedly assured them that the baggage would be delivered to their homes within 24 hours but it arrived much later, on January 14, claimed the user. Moreover, he claimed that the luggage was transported in an "auto" and that he found a few items from his bag to be missing, including his watch. Check out the complete post here.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the LinkedIn user.

IndiGo took note of the complaint and replied to the post in the comments. They first asked the user to share his contact number via DM. Later, they asked for his PNR number. "Mr Kotla, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and are concerned to know this. Requesting you to please share your PNR with us via DM so we may get this checked," read IndiGo's comment. Later, the user acknowledged their response and expressed gratitude towards the airline team. He wrote, "Thank you for contacting me, I sincerely appreciate the way you supported me to resolve the issues and concerns on the baggage in a prompt manner."

