Viral: Foreign Vlogger Ordered Pizza During Indian Train Journey, Here's What Happened Next

Train journeys in India are all fun and games. But let us be honest, not everyone likes the food served on trains. At times, it's natural to crave something flavourful - be it burgers or pizzas. But is it possible to order such zesty items while on the train? Well, the answer to this question is a resounding yes. A travel vlogger, Justin Murphy, recently posted a video on Instagram showing viewers how he and his friends relished cheesy pizzas from Domino's during their 14-hour train ride in India.

The clip begins with Justin Murphy speaking about his intense pizza cravings when suddenly a random plan strikes him. "While cruising through the Indian countryside, I called up a random Domino's in the city up ahead and requested they deliver the pizzas to the next station," he says. As the train halts momentarily at Madurai Junction, the vlogger becomes sceptical about whether his order will make it to the station. His doubt soon fades away as he spots a Domino's driver already waiting at the platform. Justin and his pals collect their pizzas and even take a selfie with the delivery agent before hopping back on the train.

They open the box only to discover a mouthwatering, medium-sized pizza, infused with loads of cheese and topped with juicy minced chicken. They dig into the delectable Italian delight and rate the food 11 out of 10.

The internet had lots to say about the video.

“Only in India. Trust me,” wrote one user.

“Could have tried using the ZOMATO APP. Online food delivery service. They also have an option to deliver on the train,” suggested another.

“Great to see you guys are experiencing Indian railways,” commented one person.

“You don't have to even dial them. Simply book it online and they will deliver it to your seat. You don't even have to leave your seat,” pointed out an individual.

“India and Indians can surprise you anytime,” read a remark.

“India is wayyyyy too convenient,” shared another user.

So far, the video has received close to 1.5 million views.