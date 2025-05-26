Watch: Travel Vlogger Gives Inside Look At Doraemon-Themed Train Station In Japan

Who's a fan of Doraemon? Of course, we all are! Most of us have grown up watching the cartoon show on our television and desire to spend a day in the animated world. Well, we're happy to share that you can relive your childhood days at Doraemon-themed Noborito Station in Tokyo, Japan. In a clip shared by a vlogger on Instagram, we get a glimpse of the train station, which is adorned with several Doraemon-themed decorations, signs, and even the famous "anywhere door". Located in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, the station is often called Doraemon Station due to its connection to the famous Japanese anime and manga character, Doraemon.

According to the vlogger's caption, the station gained this nickname because it's located near the birthplace of Fujiko F. Fujio, the co-creator of Doraemon. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of his birth in 2009, the station was rebranded with a Doraemon theme. Additionally, some nearby attractions and locations also celebrate the Doraemon legacy, making the station an unofficial hub for fans of the iconic character.

The video garnered more than 2 million views on Instagram, with several people sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "My dream is to visit it once." Another added, "Yes, I visited Japan and I visited this station - it's so beautiful." Someone shared, "I've been to Shinjuku; how come I missed it?" "I live next to it, nice place," read a comment. A viewer wrote, "It's my dream place now." "My childhood is coming back, bro," remarked a user.

