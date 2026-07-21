Viral Video: Cruise Passenger Scratches Foot Fungus With Fork At Buffet, Sparks Travel Etiquette Debate

A cruise passenger dining at a restaurant aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship was left disgusted after witnessing a fellow traveller repeatedly scratch her foot before handling food. The incident, captured on video and shared on Instagram, has sparked widespread debate about hygiene and travel etiquette.

In the now-viral clip, the traveller appears to be suffering from a foot condition that causes the irritation. She can be seen scratching her foot while seated in a shared dining area, then eating a slice of pizza with the same hand. The video has amassed more than 11 million views on Instagram.

In a follow-up video, Instagram user @lucky_charmedcourt shared another moment involving the same woman. This time, she was seen using a fork to scratch her foot. The clip, which appears to have been recorded discreetly, has also gone viral, garnering more than 7 million views.

The videos prompted strong reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed shock and disgust at what they described as poor hygiene and restaurant etiquette, particularly in the enclosed setting of a cruise ship.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

A traveller wrote, "And this is why I don't believe in walking barefoot anywhere! Hotel room- No. Public pool- No! Hotel shower- NO!" Another said, "Now I want to start bringing my own silverware to restaurants."

A disgusted viewer wrote, "Please tell me you told staff." Another chimed in, "You didn't understand the assignment; you were supposed to SLAP this individual on site."

One said, "If y'all ain't tell security so they can throw that fork away, I hope you end up eating off of it."

A user shared, "This is why I always ask for plastic!!! ALWAYS!"

Why Hygiene Matters On Cruise Ships

Good hygiene practices are especially important on cruise ships, where thousands of passengers share enclosed spaces and common facilities. In such environments, contagious illnesses can spread quickly if proper sanitation measures are not followed.

Viruses and bacteria can linger on frequently touched surfaces, including elevator buttons, handrails and buffet utensils. As a result, maintaining personal hygiene and following ship-wide sanitation protocols are among the most effective ways to reduce the risk of illness while travelling.