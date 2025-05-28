Watch: All About Danakil Depression - "Hottest Place On Earth" With Sulphuric Pools

It is not often that you will find people willingly embarking on dangerous travel escapades. Only those driven by thrill and seeking wild adventures can truly venture into the unknown. Along similar lines, an Indian travel vlogger jetted off on a not-so-quintessential vacation in Ethiopia. While this East African country is known for its dramatic highlands, ancient rock-hewn churches, and cultural heritage, there's one particular spot that only bravehearts can explore. It's the Danakil Depression, situated in the Afar region of northern Ethiopia.

In the clip, the vlogger is seen navigating through the tough landscapes of the region with zero cell service, highlighting why the place is considered one of the most extreme and otherworldly destinations. “This place hits different! If you're into crazy landscapes and off-the-beaten-path adventures, buckle up because this is WILD,” read a part of her caption.

All About Danakil Depression

The Danakil Depression, dubbed the hottest place on the planet, was formed from the continental drift of the African and Asian tectonic plates. It sits between three tectonic plates at the triple junction. Considered as one of the lowest land destinations on Earth, the place records an average annual temperature between 35°C and 40°C.

Nearly two million Afar people across Ethiopia, Djibouti and Eritrea reside in Danakil. They make a living by exporting salt pans and relying on goats, camels and cattle for farming.

Extending into Djibouti and Eritrea, the Depression is home to fascinating geological structures.

Places To See In Ethiopia

Erta Ale: Also known as Smoking Mountain, the Erta Ale is the most active volcano of Ethiopia. When the surface of the lava forms a thin crust, it's punctuated by glowing fissures. They are made by molten rock, creating a stunning display. The temperatures here can exceed 40°C, and hence, treks are usually conducted at night.

Dallol: The Dallol hydrothermal field is characterised by vibrant, multi-coloured springs and geysers with an average temperature of 35°C. The sulfur-rich pools caused by chemical reactions between acidic fluids and minerals are an extraordinary natural wonder which comes in vivid hues of red, green and yellow. You can even see bubbles rising from them. PS: The stench, similar to rotten eggs, will, however, be hard to ignore.

Salt Lakes: Lake Karum and Lake Afrera are the two hypersaline lakes found here. Lake Karum looks identical to the Arctic desert. A thick sheath of jet white salt crust spreads over the lake bed. They are divided into irregular contours, slowly submerging into Lake Karum's clear waters.

Lake Afrera, surrounded by dormant volcanoes, is home to the world's lowest-lying island, Deset. Due to the lake's extreme salt concentration, mounds of salt often build up on the shores. You can even swim here as the lake's hypersaline nature allows you to float weightlessly. To wash off the salt, dip into freshwater hot springs and natural jacuzzis.

How To Reach Danakil Depression And Best Time To Visit

To reach the Danakil Depression, you will first have to visit the Tigrayan town of Mekele. From there, Land Cruisers will carry you into the desert. The best time to visit the Depression is between September to May.