Take A Look At Iceland's Famous And Gorgeous "Diamond Beach" In Viral Video

Iceland is one of the most famous travel spots in the world. From the Blue Lagoon to volcano hikes, there is so much to explore. One place that really stands out is the magical Diamond Beach. Located near Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon, Fellsfjara, also known as Diamond Beach, is a black sand beach covered in glowing ice chunks. These are pieces of a huge glacier that break off, float through the lagoon and get washed up by the ocean tide. The result? A beach sparkling with giant ice diamonds. An Icelandic content creator with the Instagram handle '@asasteinars' recently shared a video of the beach.

How To Get To Diamond Beach?

Located around 300 miles from Reykjavik, Diamond Beach can be reached with ease by renting a car and following the picturesque Route 1, known as the Ring Road. The drive is not only direct but also offers stunning views along the way. To avoid the long round trip in a single day, many travellers choose to stay overnight near Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon or Diamond Beach. The area offers a range of accommodations, making it easy to explore the nearby natural attractions at a relaxed pace.

For those without a car, weekday bus service (excluding Wednesdays) provides another option. Straeto's bus route 51 links Reykjavik with Jokulsarlon and other key spots along the South Coast. It is worth noting that this is the only public transport available in that region.

Best Time To Visit Diamond Beach

Diamond Beach offers something special in every season, so the “perfect” time to visit really depends on what you are looking for. Summer delivers long days under the midnight sun, ideal for unhurried exploration. In contrast, winter brings a quieter atmosphere, incredible ice sculptures and a chance to witness the northern lights. No matter the season, the landscape is constantly shifting, promising a memorable and awe-inspiring visit any time of year.

