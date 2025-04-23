“I’d Be Praying For My Dear Life”: Internet Reacts To Travel Vlogger’s Visit To World’s Most Dangerous Church

Churches are often perceived as peaceful abodes where devotees seek solace and spiritual calm. But tucked away atop a cliff in Northern Ethiopia lies a church that will not only soothe your soul but leave you completely breathless. This extraordinary place of worship, situated in the rugged terrains of Africa, is called Abuna Yamato Guh, dubbed “the most dangerous church in the world”. The path leading to this sacred sanctity is so steep that even a daring globetrotter might find themselves whispering prayers while climbing it. Recently, a travel vlogger shared his experience of visiting Abuna Yamato Guh on Instagram.

The clip begins with the vlogger standing on the edge of the dangerous cliff. With his fellow travellers, the person navigates through the rocky terrain — crawling, climbing and making sure their feet don't slip. Guided by a priest, adorned in a white cape, they finally reach the church. The place, located inside a cave, is filled with Biblical scriptures, inscriptions and illustrations. The priest also shows the vlogger a 500-year-old Bible.

The caption read, “Welcome to Abuna Yamato Guh, a 2,000-year-old Orthodox church carved into the cliffs of the Tigray region in Northern Ethiopia. The priest you see in this video has dedicated his life to climbing this mountain every day to watch over the church, a sacred duty passed down from his father, who made the same journey for over 40 years without fail. Visiting a place like this was a true blessing — an experience I'll never forget.”

Watch the full video below:

The internet did not waste time reacting to the post.

“This is absolutely stunning - the hike, the church, this priest,” commented a mesmerised user.

“I'd be praying for dear life my whole way up,” admitted another.

“Wasn't expecting a fully furnished cave,” noted one person.

“My vertigo just watching this,” read a hilarious remark.

“Can I wear my flip flops to climb it?” joked an individual.

Someone else rightfully pointed out, “So you pray going up, you pray at the church and you pray going down.”

So far, the video has amassed over 19 million views. Would you like to visit here?