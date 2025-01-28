Viral: Man Claims His Hotel Booking In Ahmedabad Was Cancelled Just Before Coldplay Concert

In November, after British pop band Coldplay announced another concert in Ahmedabad, a post about a hotel booking in the city went viral. A social media user has revealed that one of the hotels near the venue asked him to pay an exorbitant price to retain a room he had booked in advance. The hotel informed the user through a message that the concert implies increased demand for rooms. "Unfortunately, due to this, we are unable to honour your reservation at current rates, and need to make an adjustment to reflect the market conditions," the text read. The post sparked a heated discussion on social media and people were angered about having to face such practices as consumers.

More recently, a post on Threads about a similar problem faced by a concertgoer received a lot of interest online. A user named Prayush Jain (@jainprayush9) alleged that his room booking conducted via Agoda was cancelled by the hotel a day before the Coldplay concert. He claimed that the hotel later asked him to pay five times the original price of the room if he still wanted it.

The user wrote, "We booked the hotel in Ahmedabad via Agoda for Coldplay in November when the tickets came on the same day. On Agoda, until today 24 hours before checking in, it did not show that the booking was cancelled. I called the hotel to confirm the booking, and the hotel said they had cancelled the booking and Agoda would refund the money. We called Agoda to address this issue, and it was hilarious for us to hear their words. They said, 'We would refund the amount, and we cannot do anything more than that.' No accountability nothing."

The user clarified that the problem was not about the refund but about the room being cancelled the day before the check-in. "The hotel is asking me to pay 5 times the booking price to provide the room," the user wrote. Check out the full thread here or see the screenshot below.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Threads user.

In the comments, other users shared similar experiences. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Same thing happened to us but we found out just 1 week before."

"It's better to get confirmation from the hotel once we make a booking from any app."

"Not surprised to see this."

"I experienced the same thing."

"Online sites like them have no accountability. Learned a hard lesson when we had to sleep in a nasty lodge because the hotel had cancelled our Bookings. Always check with the hotel first before going to the hotel as most hotel owners cancel online bookings as low profits."

NDTV has reached out to Agoda for a comment but they have not yet responded.

