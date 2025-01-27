IndiGo Pilot Discovers Plane Packed With Coldplay Fans, Watch What He Did Next

After performing three much-awaited shows in Mumbai, British rock band Coldplay gave two electrifying concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025. Many videos about the same have been going viral on social media. One of them shows a Pune-Ahmedabad flight packed with concertgoers. The reel was shared by its Captain, Pradeep Krishnan (@capt_pradeepkrishnan). He is seen standing in the front and asking the passengers over the intercom, "And on a lighter note, how many of you here are going to the Coldplay concert?" The plane erupts into cheers and several hands go up. When the passengers realise just how many of them are concertgoers, they start laughing.

The captain also jokingly asks them, "How many of you have two extra tickets?" One person puts his hand up. The captain teasingly replies, "You actually do? Hello sir, nice to meet you. We're going to be very good friends today." Later, the viral video shows the dimmed cabin lit by people holding up their phones' flashlights. They thus recreated a magical concert-like ambience on the plane with a nod to the band's popular song, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

In the caption, the Captain wrote, "What an incredible group of passengers from Pune to Ahmedabad! So much energy at 7 AM-wow!" The text on the video reads, "No Coldplay tickets? No problem. We'll have our own concert in the sky." Take a look below:

In the comments, many people seemed charmed by this gesture. Several people wished they could have been on such a flight. Here's how some Instagram users reacted:

"Looks like your private air Coldplay show."

"A plane full of stars."

"When will I get a chance to fly with this Captain?"

"Their laughter says everything. And they were the luckiest people."

"Sweetest Thing Ever."

"Love the energy here."

"Music unites us, this is why music is important."

"Why do I never get flights like this?"

"This looks incredible."

Before this, a video showing a crowded Mumbai local train packed with Coldplay concertgoers singing songs onboard also went viral on social media.

Also Read: Mother Shares 5-Year-Olds First First-Class Experience, Internet Is Impressed