Watch: Mother Shares 5-Year-Olds First First-Class Experience, Internet Is Impressed

Travelling by air with little ones can be tricky, right, parents? From managing their sleep schedules to catering to their food preferences, it is no easy task. But with the right planning and a little patience, travelling with kids can turn into a smooth and even enjoyable experience. After all, kids thrive on new adventures and exciting experiences. TikTok sensation Bruna Fava recently shared an Instagram video, featuring her 5-year-old daughter, Natalie. In the video, Natalie experiences flying first class for the very first time, and her reaction is pure joy. From the awe in her eyes to her excitement at every little luxury, it's the kind of moment that melts your heart.

The video begins with a flight attendant warmly welcoming Natalie and escorting her to her seat. Once settled, the little explorer wastes no time diving into the first-class amenities. Her delight is evident as she checks out a mini mirror with built-in lights, snacks and other goodies. The journey continues as Natalie enjoys a cosy nap. But that's not all – she also experiences something rare: a refreshing shower mid-flight while en route to Hong Kong. Afterwards, Natalie watches a movie and relishes her meal like a true first-class traveller. As the flight touches down, Natalie, now fast asleep, is lovingly carried in a stroller by her mom, Bruna.

“I took my 5-year-old daughter on her first international first-class flight. She loved it so much that she wanted to enjoy everything and only decided to sleep once we got off the plane,” read the text attached to the post.

So far, the video has clocked almost 2.5 million views. Here's how the internet reacted:

A person wrote, “I love all the experiences she is getting. She is one lucky girl.”

Another one added, “I am impressed!”

“Little Miss Natalie is such a princess,” read a comment.

Many simply said, “She's so cute,” and we could not agree more.

Someone said, “It's so nice to see how pleasant traveling with children can be.”

