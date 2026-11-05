Video: Near Statue Of Unity, This Dazzling Garden Of Lights Is A Diwali Hit With Families

With Diwali around the corner, parents have a tough job of looking for a fun and festive outing for their children. Ahead of the festival of lights, a content creator shared glimpses of a glowing garden and called it a perfect place to take your kids this Diwali.

The video gave us a peek inside the night-only Unity Glow Garden near Gujarat's Statue of Unity. The whole place was filled with glowing sculptures of tigers, mushrooms, sunflowers, flamingos, deer, and giant daisies, all lit up in bright colours. There was also a blue-lit fountain and a tunnel made of hexagon-shaped lights.

The stairs of the piano-style walkway lit up like keys when someone stepped on it. The entire space instantly lifted the mood with trees wrapped in purple lights and the garden decorated with illuminated flowers, resembling giant red roses.

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Take a look at the video:

About Unity Glow Garden

The Unity Glow Garden is situated near the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. As per the official website of the garden, the space has thousands of LED and fibre-optic installations and themed zones like forest and cosmic, among other attractions. The entire garden is decorated with recycled, eco-friendly materials.

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Opening Hours And Ticket Price

The garden remains open from Tuesday to Sunday from 6:45 PM to 10 PM. The garden allows the last entry at 9.30 PM. It generally takes around 45-60 minutes to complete the entire tour of the garden.

For adults the ticket is priced at Rs 100 per person, and children aged between 3 and 15 years are required to pay Rs 50 to enter the garden.