'Very Weird,' British Traveller Checks Into Delhi Hostel Inside A Metro Station For Rs 400

A British traveller discovered an economical hostel while looking for an affordable stay in Delhi. All Mia Nicole had to pay was less than Rs 400 per night inside a metro station.

Nicole checked into the hostel with her friend and was not impressed by its appearance from the outside. Her opinion changed after she entered the room and saw the facilities, including a large locker under the bed and keypad lock to keep their belongings safe.

Although staying inside a train station felt unusual to her, the room turned out to be better than she had expected. Mia was surprised that they had to pay only around four pounds each per night, approximately Rs 400.

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On Instagram, Mia Nicole said, “Checking into a new hostel in Delhi and somehow we're in the metro station. Very weird. It's like an old metro station and it's actually fine. Outside it doesn't look great, but inside it's fine. There's a huge locker under the bed.

“I've even got a keypad on, so I don't have to leave it unlocked, which is great because I'm not that organised. It looks fine, to be fair. This is in the train station. So it's a bit strange, but inside it's fine, and this costs us four pounds each a night.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “When you're on a good budget. Even British trains ain't got sleeper coaches, let alone for 4 quid.”

Another shared, “Pretty impressive.”

“Girl stay safe in Delhi,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Sleeping with strangers - who move out, in, out, in. Yes, a good night sounds calm.”

One more added, "Girl, you can get an Airbnb for £10.”

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The hostel, called Metro Stay, is located inside the New Delhi Metro building, right opposite New Delhi Railway Station. Its location makes it a convenient option for travellers looking for an affordable place to stay near the station.