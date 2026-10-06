The World's Deepest Metro Station Is So Far Down, It Takes 10 Escalators To Reach

Imagine entering a metro station and then having to take 10 escalators simply to reach the platform. That was exactly what these travellers experienced in Chongqing, China. The city, known for its dramatic landscape and fascinating underground infrastructure, features the world's deepest metro station, the Hongyancun station.

During their visit, the travellers documented his journey as they took the escalators to go down to the station. After crossing seven escalators, they revealed they had to go down three more escalators to reach the station. Despite riding the long escalators up from the station, the travellers realised they were still on the road level.

Also Read: "Why Haven't We Heard More About It?" Anand Mahindra Amazed By Kota's Hidden Gem

Take a look at the video:

“We went down 10 escalators, and I still could not believe what I was seeing – cars moving, the sky above, and the city still right there! Only in Chongqing, China,” the caption read.

The unusual experience quickly caught attention online, with viewers fascinated by how deep the station goes, and yet somehow the travellers ended up on the road.

“China is living in 3026,” one user commented.

“So if I had to reach somewhere at 9.15 AM, I have to reach the metro at 5 AM,” another joked.

“Take a metro to reach the metro,” another suggested.

“Don't worry. You guys went so deep that you reached the other side of the planet,” an individual added.

“And that's how you will miss the train,” one of them said.

Also Read: 'Koi Reh Toh Nhi Gaya': Viral Videos Capture Massive Rush At Tourist Hotspots During Long Weekend

About Hongyancun Station

Opened in 2022, the metro tracks sit 116 metres below one side of the hill, but the terrain above it slopes dramatically. While traditional subways are built only a few floors under flat city streets, Hongyancun Station had to cut deep through solid rock beneath a massive ridge. That is why when one finally finishes the long ride up the stack of escalators, one exits onto a street that clings to the side or top of that high hill.