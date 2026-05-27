Vada pav, Samosa, Dosa, Idli To Cost More At Central Railway Stations From June 1

Central Railway has approved a revision in the prices of food items available at its minor static catering stalls across its stations. The new menu and revised rates will come into full effect at the stations starting June 1. Following this revision, the price of a single 50-gram Aloo Vada at the stations has been fixed at ₹15. Additionally, the price of a single Pav, typically consumed alongside the Vada, will now be ₹5.

Among other popular snacks on the menu, the Veg Samosa, Veg Puff, and Sabudana Vada will now be available for ₹20 each.

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Pav Bhaji, a favourite among passengers, will now be sold at a new price of ₹50, as will the Veg Pizza.

In the South Indian cuisine category, the price for a Masala Dosa has been set at ₹35, while two pieces of Idli served with Sambar and Chutney will cost ₹30.

However, the prices of certain dishes, such as Misal Pav (₹35), Kachori (₹15), and Dabeli (₹20), remain unchanged.

The Railway administration has issued a directive mandating that, alongside this price hike, vendors must also improve the quality of the food they serve.

For the convenience of passengers, it has been made mandatory for all stall holders to prominently display bilingual (two-language) rate lists at their outlets.

Regular inspections will be conducted at the stations to prevent instances of vendors overcharging passengers and to ensure the quality of the food served.