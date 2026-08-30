US Resumes Immigrant Visas For 75 Countries: What Applicants Should Know And Where India Stands

The United States has lifted its pause on issuing immigrant visas to nationals of 75 countries after a federal court struck down the policy. The pause had been introduced in January as part of a move to screen applicants considered more likely to depend on public benefits in the US.

The US Department of State had paused the issuance of immigrant visas - visas that can lead to permanent residency, or a Green Card - for nationals of 75 countries in January 2026. The policy ended on August 21 after U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas of the Southern District of New York ruled against it in a case brought by the Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC) against Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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The court found that refusing immigrant visas based solely on nationality went beyond the Secretary of State's authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act. The State Department's website, updated on August 28, now confirms that the pause "is no longer in effect."

These Were The 75 Countries

The countries covered by the policy were:

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Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

What Happens To Applicants Now?

The end of the pause means immigrant visa issuance can resume for applicants from the 75 countries, subject to the usual visa requirements. The pause did not revoke visas that had already been issued. Applicants could also continue submitting applications and attending interviews while it was in place; the hold applied to the final issuance of immigrant visas.

Dual nationals with a valid passport from a country outside the 75-country list were exempt. Children being adopted by American families were also covered by an exception under a National Interest Exception linked to Presidential Proclamation 10998. Nonimmigrant visas, such as those for tourists, students and temporary workers, were not covered by this particular pause.

Is India On The List?

No. India is not among the 75 countries. This means the January pause on immigrant visa issuance did not apply to Indian nationals. There is, however, a separate U.S. visa development that Indian applicants should be aware of. Earlier reports said the US had paused immigrant visa interviews worldwide while consular officers underwent fresh training on screening applicants for public-charge concerns.

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That measure is separate from the 75-country visa issuance pause and also covers Indian applicants. The lifting of the 75-country pause does not mean that the worldwide interview pause has ended. As of the latest State Department update, there is no confirmed date for normal immigrant visa interview scheduling to resume.