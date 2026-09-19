Trump Extends H-1B Restrictions: What Does The $100,000 Fee Mean For Indian Professionals?

US President Donald Trump has extended the restrictions on the H-1B visa programme for another year. The extension, announced by the White House on September 18, will be effective till September 21, 2027. The focus of it is a $100,000 payment requirement for some H-1B workers looking to enter the US. For Indians, these developments matter because they make up the largest group in the H-1B beneficiaries. But there is a lot of confusion around the $100,000 payment. Here's what the latest development means for Indian professionals.

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Who Pays The $100,000 Amount?

The rule is for some H-1B workers who are outside the US and are looking to enter the country. Under the rules, their H-1B petition must be along with a $100,000 payment, unless an exception is granted.

Moreover, this order also gives the US Secretary of Homeland Security the power to make exceptions when bringing a particular worker, company or group of workers into the country. So, the $100,000 payment should not be seen as a charge that every H-1B holder has to pay.

What If An Indian Professional Is Already In The US?

The latest proclamation focuses on people seeking to enter the US. It does not say that H-1B visa holders who are already living and working in the country will suddenly have to pay $100,000 to continue their jobs. In fact, the earlier 2025 order was also aimed at new visa issuances and did not affect routine renewals for existing H-1B holders. The latest move largely extends that approach instead of introducing a new fee for everyone currently on the visa.

So, for an Indian professional who is already working in the US on an H-1B visa, the situation is not the same as someone waiting overseas for a visa approval and entry into the country.

Why Are Indian Professionals Watching This Closely?

Any discussion around H-1B visas draws attention in India because Indians make up the largest share of people using the programme. According to USCIS data for FY2024, 71% of approved H-1B petitions were for beneficiaries born in India. The next-largest group, people born in China, accounted for about 12%.

Those numbers help explain why even a narrowly targeted policy change can generate concern and confusion among Indian professionals. The H-1B programme is closely tied to India's tech workforce, and proposals affecting the visa often have implications for thousands of workers, job seekers and their families.

So, What Changes For Someone Applying From India?

For applicants outside the US, the biggest question is whether their case falls under the new proclamation. If it does, bringing that worker into the country could become far more expensive for the employer than it would have been under the existing H-1B system.

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What happens next will likely depend on company to company. Some employers may be willing to take on the additional cost, especially for highly specialised roles. Others may rethink hiring plans or explore alternative options. The proclamation lays out the payment requirement, but decisions about recruitment and staffing remain in the hands of employers.

Is The $100,000 Rule Definitely In Force?

A legal battle over the fee is already underway. In June 2026, a federal judge in Boston blocked the Trump administration from collecting the $100,000 H-1B payment, ruling that the measure was unlawful. The administration appealed that decision, and the case is now before a federal appeals court. A separate challenge filed by the US Chamber of Commerce is also pending.

For Indian professionals, that means the H-1B route has not disappeared. But the rules around new hires coming from outside the US are changing, while the legal fight over the $100,000 payment continues.